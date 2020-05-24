|
DES PLAINES - Dolores M. Giblin, 89, died May 19, 2020 of a COVID-19 related illness. Born in Broughton, PA, she was the daughter of Michael and Margaret (nee Niznik) Panaride. She attended Snowden Township High School, and was involved in many activities, including co-editor of the school yearbook. After graduation, she went to work at Spears Department Store in Pittsburgh, PA in the accounting department and attended Robert Morris Business School in the evenings. This led to a job in the Allegheny County Controller's Office. She was Baptized, received her First Communion, was Confirmed, and was married to Thomas E. Giblin of Chicago, IL at Nativity Catholic Church in Broughton. After marrying and having children, she went back to work as a volunteer secretary at St. Raymond School in Mount Prospect, IL where all of her children graduated. She also found time to be a Cub Scout Den Mother and an E-Heart Girls leader. Later she worked at Illinois Vision Service and Bankers Life and Casualty Company in Chicago for many years. She is survived by her children, Maureen Giblin of Arlington Heights, IL, Michael Giblin (Theresa Desai) of Mount Prospect, IL, and Kathleen Giblin of Chicago, IL; her grandson, Daniel Giblin of Arlington Heights, IL; brother-in-law, Walter Giblin (Nan) of Park Ridge, IL; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband. Always a wonderful Christian role model to her family, her volunteer work included membership in the Morton Grove Lioness and Lions Clubs, and the American Legion Auxiliary, as well as helping out with the Avon Breast Cancer Walk (she was a breast cancer survivor), and many other charities. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends memorial donations to the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth in Des Plaines, IL (https://nazarethcsfn.org/donate. Services will be private. Information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 24, 2020