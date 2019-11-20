Daily Herald Obituaries
DOLORES M. GRABOWSKI


1927 - 2019
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Dolores M. Grabowski was born October 23, 1927 in Chicago to Anton and Harriet. She died November 17, 2019 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. Dolores is survived by her children Stephan (Rande), William, Mark (Irene), Nancy (Mark) and Charles (Annette); her grandchildren Jennifer, Robert (Abbey) and Susan; her great-grandchildren Aden and Addilyn. She is preceded in death by her husband Stephan W. Grabowski; her siblings Richard (MaryAnne) and Lillian (late Edwin) Drzymkowski and by her parents. Visitation Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (4 blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights. Prayers 9:15 AM, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Glueckert Funeral Home, to St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Church, 1201 E. Anderson Dr., Palatine, IL 60074 for Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Church. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 20, 2019
