Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Christ the Lord Lutheran Church
12N462 Tina Trail
Elgin, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Christ the Lord Lutheran Church
Inurnment
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
River Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery
West Dundee, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOLORES STOCKEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOLORES PETRONELLA "DOLLY" STOCKEL


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DOLORES PETRONELLA "DOLLY" STOCKEL Obituary
ELGIN - Dolores "Dolly" Petronella Stockel, 81, formerly of the Dundee-Carpentersville areas, a former Surgical Tech and Anesthesia Tech at St. Joseph Hospital and Sherman Hospitals, Elgin, passed away on Wednesday June 12, 2019. Memorial Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3 PM until time of Memorial Service at 4PM at Christ the Lord Lutheran Church, 12N462 Tina Trail, Elgin, IL, with Rev.Philip Trzynka officiating. Inurnment will be held on Monday 11 AM at River Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, West Dundee. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Casey's Safe Haven, 8 N 005 IL Route 47, Maple Park, IL 60151. To view Dolores's full obituary or to leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call Miller Funeral Home, 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home
Download Now