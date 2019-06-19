|
ELGIN - Dolores "Dolly" Petronella Stockel, 81, formerly of the Dundee-Carpentersville areas, a former Surgical Tech and Anesthesia Tech at St. Joseph Hospital and Sherman Hospitals, Elgin, passed away on Wednesday June 12, 2019. Memorial Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3 PM until time of Memorial Service at 4PM at Christ the Lord Lutheran Church, 12N462 Tina Trail, Elgin, IL, with Rev.Philip Trzynka officiating. Inurnment will be held on Monday 11 AM at River Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, West Dundee. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Casey's Safe Haven, 8 N 005 IL Route 47, Maple Park, IL 60151. To view Dolores's full obituary or to leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call Miller Funeral Home, 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 19, 2019