DOLORES S. RANDAZZO
1929 - 2020
SCHAUMBURG - Dolores S. Randazzo, age 90. Devoted wife of the late Michael A. Randazzo. Loving mother of Michael (Lynnette) Randazzo and the late Donna (Daniel) Rzeszutko. Cherished grandmother of Lorie (Michael), Anthony (Kimberly), Kelly (Robert), Andrew (LoriAnn) and Jason and Jessica (Adam). Caring great-grandmother of Payton, Anthony, Drew, Sage, Dylan, Kaden, Emma, Domenic, Lily, Luca, Charlie, Isaac, JT and Winnie. Dear sister of 10 brothers and sisters. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation 9:45 AM until the time of the service at 10:00 AM at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 720 Dundee Ave., Barrington. Interment Irving Park Cemetery, 7777 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago. Visitation will be limited to 50 people, but families who would like to go to the cemetery may meet there and attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations appreciated to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 720 Dundee Ave, Barrington, IL 60010. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 16, 2020.
September 15, 2020
John Misitano
September 15, 2020
Dolores made us feel like family from the first time we met. God blessed all of us who knew her and shared in her caring and love for everyone she came in contact with throughout all of the 90 years God shared her with us.
