SCHAUMBURG - Dolores S. Randazzo, age 90. Devoted wife of the late Michael A. Randazzo. Loving mother of Michael (Lynnette) Randazzo and the late Donna (Daniel) Rzeszutko. Cherished grandmother of Lorie (Michael), Anthony (Kimberly), Kelly (Robert), Andrew (LoriAnn) and Jason and Jessica (Adam). Caring great-grandmother of Payton, Anthony, Drew, Sage, Dylan, Kaden, Emma, Domenic, Lily, Luca, Charlie, Isaac, JT and Winnie. Dear sister of 10 brothers and sisters. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation 9:45 AM until the time of the service at 10:00 AM at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 720 Dundee Ave., Barrington. Interment Irving Park Cemetery, 7777 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago. Visitation will be limited to 50 people, but families who would like to go to the cemetery may meet there and attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations appreciated to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 720 Dundee Ave, Barrington, IL 60010. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com
or 847-882-5580.