Dolores Schulze Heinrich (aka Toots/ Dee) was born in 1932, the 2nd child of Fred and Evelyn Schulze. She was raised on a farm on Devon Avenue along with siblings Robert, JoAnn, Marilyn, Ron, Diane and Joyce. She attended both Bensenville Community HS and Arlington Heights HS, graduating from Arlington as a proud member of the 49ers. Dolores later attended night school and graduated with a degree in Juvenile Law Enforcement. She faithfully worshipped and volunteered at St. John's United Church of Christ and married Martin Heinrich there in 1950. Throughout her life Dolores held a variety of jobs: Laho's Hardware, Mohawk Elementary School, Bensenville Village Hall, Bensenville Police Department and Fenton High School. She was an active volunteer: Red Cross swim instructor, Brownie and Girl Scout leader and member of the Bensenville Fire Department's Ladies Auxiliary, along with her besties, Rose, Betty and Midge. Upon retirement Dolores and Marty moved to Treasure Island, FL, where she kept herself busy quilting, reading, painting, canning, golfing, and as a member of the choir and the "Holy Folders" at Church by The Sea. As a member of Paradise Island, Dolores planned MANY holiday parties, made MANY of the decorations herself, delivered newsletters and was the "behind the scenes" helper of Marty as he held various board positions. They loved their summers in Wisconsin, where she stayed busy with her flowerbeds, building decks and sheds for themselves and their neighbors, golfing, hosting family visits and socializing with friends and neighbors. She loved her family, playing games with her grandkids (she played to win!), singing, whistling, traveling, keeping busy and smiling. She is preceded in death by her husband, Marty; and her brother, Ronnie. She is survived by her children, Joan (John) Cummings, Valerie (Gerry) Rice, Scott (Jami) Heinrich; grandchildren, John, Jill (Dan), Julie, Alexa, Gerrett and Matt; great-grandchildren, Chase and Brooks; siblings, Robert (Katie) Schulze, JoAnn (Ronald) Meier, Marilyn (Bill) Morler, Diane (Bob) Feller, Joyce (Les) Landmeier; sister-in-laws, Gerry and Sue Schulze, Phyllis Heinrich; brother-in-law, Leroy (Corrine) Heinrich; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends and neighbors. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Mt. Emblem Cemetery, 520 E. Grand Ave., Elmhurst, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to your church or favorite charity would be appreciated. For funeral information, please call 630-247-6623 or www.jgeilsfuneralservices.com
.