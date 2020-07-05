1/
DOLORES T. GRABE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DOLORES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PARK RIDGE - Dolores T. Grabe was born September 28, 1928 in Chicago to Francis and Helen (nee Gross) Geegan. Dolores passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Wheeling. Dolores was very proud to be the Editor for the Alvernia High School Paper in Chicago during her high school years. She was an accountant for the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy for 15 years. Dolores taught tax preparation classes and prepared personal tax returns. Dolores raised her four children on her own often times working two jobs so that the family could remain in their home in Park Ridge. She loved to square dance and play Bridge and Pinochle card games with family and friends. She loved to tell stories especially about her childhood and beloved parents. Dolores loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was loved by all. She is survived by her children, John (Sandy) O'Brien, Jr., Kevin (Lori) O'Brien and James O'Brien; son-in-law, Fred Priami; grandchildren, Katie (Kyle) Campbell, Patrick (Sara) O'Brien, Christopher O'Brien, Allison (Daniel) McInerney, Megan Larsen, Daniel (Nicole) O'Brien, Matthew O'Brien, Kelsey O'Brien, Stacie O'Brien, Trevor O'Brien, Mary O'Brien, Anthony (Natalie) Priami and Frank (Megan) Priami; great-grandchildren, Ava Campbell, Morgan Campbell, Kane Campbell, Jenson O'Brien, Brady Larsen, Aubrey Larsen, Connor O'Brien, Brooklyn Priami, Anthony Priami, Michael Priami, Zachary Priami and Peyton Priami; siblings, William (the late Joan) Geegan and Robert (the late Marilyn) Geegan; and many nieces and nephews. Dolores was preceded in death by her husbands, John O'Brien and Kenneth Grabe; daughter, Kathleen Priami; her parents; and sister, Joan Naward. Services and Interment were held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Catholic Charities or the Alzheimer's Association. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved