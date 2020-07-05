PARK RIDGE - Dolores T. Grabe was born September 28, 1928 in Chicago to Francis and Helen (nee Gross) Geegan. Dolores passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Wheeling. Dolores was very proud to be the Editor for the Alvernia High School Paper in Chicago during her high school years. She was an accountant for the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy for 15 years. Dolores taught tax preparation classes and prepared personal tax returns. Dolores raised her four children on her own often times working two jobs so that the family could remain in their home in Park Ridge. She loved to square dance and play Bridge and Pinochle card games with family and friends. She loved to tell stories especially about her childhood and beloved parents. Dolores loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was loved by all. She is survived by her children, John (Sandy) O'Brien, Jr., Kevin (Lori) O'Brien and James O'Brien; son-in-law, Fred Priami; grandchildren, Katie (Kyle) Campbell, Patrick (Sara) O'Brien, Christopher O'Brien, Allison (Daniel) McInerney, Megan Larsen, Daniel (Nicole) O'Brien, Matthew O'Brien, Kelsey O'Brien, Stacie O'Brien, Trevor O'Brien, Mary O'Brien, Anthony (Natalie) Priami and Frank (Megan) Priami; great-grandchildren, Ava Campbell, Morgan Campbell, Kane Campbell, Jenson O'Brien, Brady Larsen, Aubrey Larsen, Connor O'Brien, Brooklyn Priami, Anthony Priami, Michael Priami, Zachary Priami and Peyton Priami; siblings, William (the late Joan) Geegan and Robert (the late Marilyn) Geegan; and many nieces and nephews. Dolores was preceded in death by her husbands, John O'Brien and Kenneth Grabe; daughter, Kathleen Priami; her parents; and sister, Joan Naward. Services and Interment were held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Catholic Charities or the Alzheimer's Association
