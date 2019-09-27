Home

DOLORES THERESA "DEE" O'HARA

DOLORES THERESA "DEE" O'HARA Obituary
Dolores Theresa "Dee" O'Hara nee Ringhofer, formerly Laatz, 90, former longtime resident of Forest Park, passed away Wednesday, September 18. Dee was born in 1929 at the start of the Great Depression in Chicago to John and Thersia Ringhofer. In later accounts she would describe her existence with her older brother John, beloved sister Lorraine, and sister Florence as "real street urchins", during a very rough time to be a child in Chicago. She had worked as an advisor for suburban newspapers, mostly for Pioneer Press during her career. Dee's special interest was her role as a vendor at Montana Charlie's Flea Market, which she shared with her late husband Patrick O'Hara. Dee enjoyed many trips with her family and friends, especially to Las Vegas with her dear friend the late Marion Peterson. Her special friend and neighbor in later life was Elizabeth Czubin. Dee was "Mah" to Carol Hogan (Wes Wolf), David Laatz, Sandy Laatz (Randy Makela former spouse), and Nancy Laatz (Mike Carroll). She was a SUPER Grandmah to Jennifer (Robin) Stanford, Michelle Hogan (Matt Buratta), Adam Laatz, Marleta Leach (Gary), Neal Makela, Lily Makela (Ellie Karavas), Tommy Swanick. Great Grandmah to Isaiah, Brady, Jesse and Jordan. She was a great friend and neighbor to many whom she loved and appreciated and will be missed dearly. Donations may be made to any in her memory.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 27, 2019
