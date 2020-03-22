|
Dolores V. Bobruk (nee Valiani) passed away on March 7, 2020 with loving family members at her side. Dolores was born in Chicago Illinois on February 14, 1929 to the late Aldo and Maria Valiani who immigrated to the United States from Italy. Dolores attended Pickard Elementary School and Harrison High School where she met her husband Larry. Dolores and Larry were married in Chicago in 1951. In 1962, the young couple along with their 3 children moved to Palatine, Illinois where they enjoyed many years. Dolores and Larry were members of St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Church. Dolores enjoyed working outside the home and worked for Nelson Westerberg Atlas Van Lines for over 30 years. Dolores's passion was cooking for family and friends and hosting countless parties. Dolores loved her friends deeply especially her women's club whose members were childhood friends. Dolores had an infectious smile. Larry and Dolores were married until Larry's death in 2001. With the encouragement of her children, Dolores moved to Southern California, where she enjoyed her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter Leslie McIntyre (Lee) and son Jonathan Bobruk. Four grandchildren Melissa Bowser (Justin), Stephanie Lanier (Scott) Jack Bobruk and Luke Bobruk. Five great-grandchildren Chase Lanier, Kaylee Lanier, Macee Lanier, Jackson Bowser and Dylan Bowser. Her brother Aldo Valiani (Dorine) and many relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Larry Bobruk, son Mark Bobruk, daughter-in-law Cynthia Bobruk (Jonathan) and her sister Violet Chisholm (Adrian). Dolores will be laid to rest at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside Illinois at a later date. We love you and we will miss you our wonderful Momma, Noni and Auntie. O'Connor Mortuary, 949-581-4300 www.oconnormortuary.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 22, 2020