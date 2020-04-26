Daily Herald Obituaries
Dolores Wolfram (nee Ecker), dear wife of the late Walter Allen Wolfram, loving mother of Michael (Marian) Bruns of Germantown, TN, (the late) Laurie (late Keith), Giroux of Downers Grove, IL, Susan Compton of Hernando, MS, and Steven (Jennifer) Wolfram of Downers Grove, IL. Fond grandmother of Paul (Victoria) Bruns, Danielle (Carl) McCrary, Chris and Sadie Giroux, Elizabeth (Sam) Wigley, and the late Ernest Compton, IL. Great-grandmother of Kali, Delaney, and Grant Bruns, Oliver and Emily Wigley, and Josephine and Macie McCrary. Sister of the late Joan, Jessie (John), Lois, Linda and Patti. Aunt and grandaunt to many. Services private. Donations to Planned Parenthood, , The Salvation Army, or WTTW would be appreciated. For information www.toonfuneralhome.com or 630-968-0408.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 26, 2020
