Dolores Woynich, a resident of Hoffman Estates, Il since 1959 passed away on March 7, 2020. She was age 89 and is survived by her children Edward "Randy" (Mary Beth), Ronald, Jeffrey (Patti) and Wendy Woynich. She was the proud grandmother of Benjamin, Christopher, Alex, and Joseph; and great grandmother of Thelo and Octavia. Dolores survived her husband Alexander "Eddie" who passed away in 1992 after 42 years of marriage. Dolores had been retired for a number of years from her long career at United Airlines in their freight claim department. Before a long illness took its toll, Dolores led an active retired life. She was a twice weekly bingo player with her late friend Gloria Miskoci, an avid Scrabble player and looked forward to completing the Daily Herald newspaper crossword puzzle each day. Dolores enjoyed her weekly visits with her good friend, the late Rose Wachowicz, and visits and telephone calls with her great childhood friend and sister-in-law Jean Funk. She looked forward to her annual vacation to Indian Rocks Beach Beach, Florida with her daughter Wendy. In years past Dolores enjoyed frequent trips to Maui with her late husband Eddie. Dolores will be dearly missed by all as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. To all friends and relatives and anyone else she came in contact with, Dolores wished happiness and contentment with life. Visitation Thursday from 5 to 9 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral prayers Friday 9:15 AM at the funeral home to St. Hubert Catholic Church 729 Grand Canyon Street, Hoffman Estates, Mass 10:00 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel, Palatine. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 11, 2020