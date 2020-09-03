Dolorese J. "Dodie" Olsen (nee Lesperance) 79, passed away August 28, 2020 from complications of ALS. She was born January 28, 1941 and was the beloved wife of Kenneth H. Olsen; loving mother of Julianne (Paul) DiCicco and Michael (Joanne) Olsen; devoted grandmother of Matthew (Mary), Ryan, Stephen, Michael, Meghan, Kevin, Christopher; great grandmother of Adalyn; dear sister of Carol (Richard) Cahill Brown and Diane (Ted) Krajenta; sister-in-law of James (Gale) Olsen and aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Wednesday September 2nd at SS Peter and Paul in Cary, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Foundation (als.org
).