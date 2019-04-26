|
|
Dominic R. Capparelli Jr., passed away peacefully April 23, 2019 surrounded by his family listening to Pink Floyd, beloved husband for 44 years of Susan, devoted father of Dominic III (Gemma), Catherine (Ryan) Keller and the late Anthony Capparelli; cherished grandfather of Reco Capparelli, Gianna Keller and Ryder Keller; dear son of the late Dominic and Viola Capparelli; dear brother of Carol (Rick) Fogle; fond brother in law of Patricia (James) Furry and Margaret (Leonard) Bambach and dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Dominic started in real estate for Thorsen Realty. He became a real estate appraiser and started his own company over 25 years ago. He loved his family most, but also loved to fish, camp and go to casinos. There was always time to watch sports, especially the Bears and White Sox. Visitation will be held Saturday 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) Funeral Service will begin at 7:00 p.m. Interment private. For information, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 26, 2019