WHEATON - Rev. Don C. Leo, age 85, a resident of Windsor Park in Carol Stream, formerly a longtime resident of Wheaton, IL, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 9, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born October 3, 1934 in Dysart, Iowa to Walter E. and Rhoda M. Leo. Don grew up on the family farm in Dysart and graduated from Dysart High School in 1953. After attending Grinnell College he was appointed to the Naval Academy, but after the sudden death of his father, he returned to the family farm to help his mother. He went on to graduate from Iowa State University in 1958 and then from Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary in Evanston, IL, where he earned a Master's of Divinity Degree in 1962. During his time at Garrett, Don met Judy Barnsback while she was in nursing school. Following a brief courtship, they married on May 7, 1960. Don's first church appointment with the United Methodist Church was to parishes in Radcliffe and Ellsworth, Iowa. Three years later, the family relocated to Illinois where he served the Lemont United Methodist Church for 11 years. They then moved to Wheaton in 1976 when Don was appointed to Gary Memorial UMC he served until 1989. Having earned a second Master's Degree in Counseling in 1974 Don was then appointed by the Northern Illinois Conference of the United Methodist Church to Midwest Career Development Service, where he counseled fellow clergy and pastoral candidates. In addition to serving the United Methodist Board of Ministries, for 25 years he also served as a part-time chaplain for Central DuPage Hospital. Throughout his life, Don committed to serving his community as well. In his own words "I want it to be remembered that I tried to live a life of love-that I tried to bring love and peace to any who needed it-and to be an instrument of peace in the manner of St. Francis' Prayer." He is survived by his wife, Judy, four children, John (Jane) Leo of Wheaton, Susan Lowe of St. Charles, Joe Leo of Drake, Colorado and Peter (Laura) Leo of Matthews, North Carolina, seven grandchildren, Emily Leo, Maggie (Keith) Brinks, Daniel (Janel) Leo, Leah Lowe, Nathan Lowe, Erin Leo and Madeline Leo. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Ann Wayt, and his granddaughter, Jenna Lowe. A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Gary United Methodist Church. Memorial gifts may be directed to Gary Memorial United Methodist Church. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 11, 2020