Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
library of the former Arlington High School
502 Euclid Ave
Arl. Hts, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DON SCHROEDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DON SCHROEDER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DON SCHROEDER Obituary
Don Schroeder died March 13, 2019 from complications due to Alzheimer's. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, 11am-1pm in the library of the former Arlington High School, 502 Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights, IL. In 1976 Don was a founding member of Shelter Inc., a nonprofit that still today provides shelter and services for women and children in domestic violence situations. Don worked 26 years at Arlington Heights District 214 Schools where he was a teacher, counselor and administrator. Married 63 years, he is survived by wife Joan, daughters Lori, Jodi, Kristi, and son Dirk, 8 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. Memorials are welcomed for Cardinal Fund-Schroeder, District 214 Education Foundation, https://214foundation.org/cardinal-fund, and Shelter Inc., www.shelter-inc.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.