Don Schroeder died March 13, 2019 from complications due to Alzheimer's. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, 11am-1pm in the library of the former Arlington High School, 502 Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights, IL. In 1976 Don was a founding member of Shelter Inc., a nonprofit that still today provides shelter and services for women and children in domestic violence situations. Don worked 26 years at Arlington Heights District 214 Schools where he was a teacher, counselor and administrator. Married 63 years, he is survived by wife Joan, daughters Lori, Jodi, Kristi, and son Dirk, 8 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. Memorials are welcomed for Cardinal Fund-Schroeder, District 214 Education Foundation, https://214foundation.org/cardinal-fund, and Shelter Inc., www.shelter-inc.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 21, 2019