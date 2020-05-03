|
|
Daughter, Sister, Friend, Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma. Dona Mae Walter had many titles over the years, and she relished every one of them. Her quiet strength, persistence and unconditional love were always accompanied by a prayer. Dona, was born at home in Barton, Wisconsin on February 28th, 1934 to Neal and Odelia Nicholson. Sister to Rita (Robert, d) Frank of Manitowoc, Kay (Jess) Janke of Hartland, and Mary (Joe) Greatens of Spring Valley. On October 27th, 1956, she was married to Norman Walter of Allenton, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Her final days were spent at home, with Sturgeon Bay as the backdrop and nature pouring in the window. Dona would often tell stories of warm depression era meals and radish sandwiches, family drives through the country, and loving holiday gatherings. Essences of family that she carried with her always. Her children, Mary (Wayne) Kirkpatrick, John (Colleen) Walter, Joan DeRango, Jim (Donna) Walters and Elizabeth (Jay) Renstrom continually experienced her never ending perseverance and unconditional love. Grandchildren, Sarah, Benjamin, Timothy, Schuyler, Shea, Caitlin, Nick, Daniel, Matthew, and Patrick, knew their grandmother's love through a multitude of kindnesses. Her Great-Grandchildren will always remember her as G.G. Conner, Joe, McKenzie, Isabella, Dylan, Claire, Jack, Avery, Brooks (who arrived just as Dona was leaving), and one more great-grandchild coming in October will all be told the stories of her loving spirit. On April 30th, at 7am, Dona was welcomed into Heaven by her husband, her mom and dad, and more family and friends than there is time to recount. Her spirit found peace, her body found vigor and she is rejoicing in the rewards of a life well lived; eternally remembered, loved and cherished by all who knew her! More information at simplycremationgb.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 3, 2020