GILBERTS - Donald A. Anderson, 59, died peacefully on August 27, 2019. Don was born December 28, 1959 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Shirley (Andy) and Mary D. Anderson. In 1997, he married Linda Lovelace. He worked as a tile setter. He was a kind, loving, humble, loyal, dedicated, hardworking and generous husband, father, brother and friend. Don enjoyed gardening, collecting old posters, sports, scuba diving and many other hobbies that piqued his interest. His kind and generous spirit will be missed by all who knew him. Thank you for all the love and support from family, friends, coworkers, nurses and doctors who took care of Don while in the hospital and supported us. Don is survived by his wife, Linda Lovelace Anderson and his children Alex Anderson, Janelle Anderson, Rachel Anderson and Leah Anderson. He is survived by his siblings, Carole (Bill) Sperling, Betty (Larry) Ozog, Richard (Terri) Anderson, Robert (Dawn) Anderson, Michael (Donna) Anderson and Raymond Anderson, as well as his uncle Dan Weber and aunt Elsie Weber, brother-in-law, Joseph D. Lovelace (Michelle) and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his parents. Services will be held at a later date. For further information, please call DeFiore Funeral Home at 847-515-8772. Online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 5, 2019