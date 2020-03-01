Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
View Map

DONALD ANDREW BYCZYNSKI


1935 - 2020
DONALD ANDREW BYCZYNSKI Obituary
Donald Andrew Byczynski died peacefully at home Tues., Feb. 25, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born in Chicago, Oct. 26,1935 to Antoinette and Andrew Byczynski. He leaves behind his loving wife, Connie of 56 years and his daughter Allison Rose and his son Donald James and 2 grandsons, Bode James and Taeo Andrew. He also leaves behind his brother Bob (Sue) and his sister Dolores, (the late Gene) Bialek. He graduated from St. Casimier grammar school, St. Mel's High School and St. Mary's College. He was in the service and served as a chemist. He then went to work at Colonial Carbon Co. as a chemist. He was very active. He belonged to the YMCA and ran there 3 times a week at lunchtime. He also loved to dance and bowl and enjoyed all sports. He was so friendly and kindhearted and will be greatly missed by everyone. Visitation Monday, March 2, 2020, from 10:00 AM until funeral service at 12 Noon at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd. Mt. Prospect. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the for lung cancer research. Info: 847/394-2336 or matzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2020
