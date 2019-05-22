Home

Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM
The Chapel of St. John the Evangelist at St. John's on the Lake
840 N. Prospect Ave.
Milwaukee, IL
Donald Armstrong, 89, of Milwaukee, WI, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was born January 25, 1930. Beloved husband of the late Betty (nee Wuerfel). Cherished father of Ann (Kim) Pahlas, Donald L. Jr. (Cheri) Armstrong, Douglas (Maureen FitzPatrick) Armstrong, Meg (Jon) McKinney, Andrew (Heather) Armstrong, William (Mary Rose) Armstrong, and Michael (Leigh) Armstrong. Dear brother-in-law of Joan Armstrong, Barbara Armstrong, and Peggy Wuerfel. Further survived by 14 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Service 2:00 PM, Friday, May 24, 2019 at The Chapel of St. John the Evangelist at St. John's on the Lake, 1840 N. Prospect Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53202. Private interment Woodlawn Cemetery - Ripon, WI. Special thanks to the Staff at St. John's on the Lake, especially the Stratford Court Staff, for their exceptional and compassionate care. If desired memorials to of Southeastern Wisconsin or Green Lake Area Animal Shelter. Suminski / Weiss LifeStory Funeral Homes 414-276-5122 SuminskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 22, 2019
