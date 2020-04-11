|
|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Donald B. Engleson, 96, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Donald was preceded in death by his beloved wives, Dorothy M. Engleson (Wartenberg) and Phyllis Engleson (Hinrichsen). He was loving father to his son the late Richard B. Engleson, D.D.S. He was the oldest son of the late Carl and Evelyn Engleson (Ericson) and loving brother to the late Richard C. Engleson. Donald was a WWII veteran serving in the Navy. He worked at Illinois Bell Telephone for over 40 years. He was a member of the Masonic Temple. Donald "Donnie" was a proud Shriner. He was a member of the Arab Patrol and served as a Potentates Aide from 1977 through 1988. Donald was the Illustrious Past Potentate of Chicago's Medinah Temple, 1993. Donald is survived by his brother, Jerry Engleson (Joanne); daughter, Lynnea Collins (RJ); daughter-in-law, Susan Engleson (Richard); and longtime friend and companion, Nora Streng. He has 8 grandchildren all of whom he loved very much, Maggie Abbott (Tony), Ben Engleson, Jessica Mosher, Clare Ferrari (Anthony), Tiffany Mayer, Megan Collins, Kim Brett (Eamon) and Michael Collins. Donald also had 11 great-grandchildren, Alice, Ava, Andy, Ethan, Anabelle, Marley, Sam, Harper, Alex, Collin and Lynnea. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made the , 2211 N. Oak Park Avenue, Chicago, IL 60707 in Donald's name.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 11, 2020