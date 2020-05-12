Home

SCHAUMBURG - Donald Barron, 87, of Schaumburg for 60 years, passed away peacefully at the Amita Hospice Residence in Elk Grove Village in May 11, 2020. Donald was born on August 31, 1932 in Chicago to Reginald and Lorraine (nee Johnson). Donald was united in marriage to Margaret "Peggy" (nee Murray) on November 22, 1958. Donald is the beloved husband of 61 years Margaret "Peggy" (nee Murray); loving father of Michael (Lisa) Barron, Steven Barron and Donna (Michael) Sweeney; proud grandfather of Emily (Josh) Verhs, Zackary, Benjamin and Molly Barron, Peter Barron and Keelin and Makenna Sweeney; dear brother of James (Marilyn) Barron and Mary (William) Thorpe; fond brother-in-law to John (Christine) Murray, Noreen Kogler, Roseanne Murray and Patricia Murray; cherished uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, John (Paula) Barron; grandson, Jason Barron; sister-in-law, Theresa (the late Vic) Krofel; brothers-in-law, Thomas and Edward Murray and Thomas Kogler. **Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held privately. Services at All Saints Cemetery will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 12, 2020
