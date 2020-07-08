HANOVER PARK - Donald Blair Dickey passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020 at Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence in Elk Grove Village after a long battle with cancer and complications from diabetes. Donald was born in Altoona, PA on March 13, 1943 to the late Blair and Anna Dickey. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Karen (Hitchen) Dickey. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Logan Dickey and James Dickey as well as his parents. In addition to his bride Karen, he is survived by his sister, Patricia (Alan) Sheffer; two daughters, Michelle (William) Tucker and Melissa (Shaugn) Davenport; grandchildren, Bradley (Julie) Parsons, Logan and Emma Davenport, Lindsey, Mikayla, and Ryan Tucker; great-grandchild, Oliver Parsons. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations to either Masks Now Illinois - Rosie Backers at https://gf.me/u/x6cq7z
or the Prostate Cancer Foundation at pcf.org
.