Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
(847) 891-2900
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD CARROLL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD C. "DON" CARROLL


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONALD C. "DON" CARROLL Obituary
SCHAUMBURG - Donald C. "Don" Carroll, 86, a resident of Schaumburg since 1970, formerly of Forest Park and Chicago, was born January 16, 1934 in Chicago to Ralph and Edith (nee Faye) and passed away peacefully March 18, 2020 at his home in Schaumburg with his loving family by his side after a battle with mesothelioma. He leaves behind his loving wife of 53 years, Lorraine (nee Eastman); adoring daughter, Lisa and beloved sons, Dan (Ronnie) and Chris (Jennifer); cherished grandchildren, Brian, Brittney, Alex, Sierra and Erin; caring brother, Bill (Fran); dear sister-in-law, Ruth; and several fond nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ralph and Norm. Don was a retired industrial and commercial real estate appraiser. He proudly served in the US Army in Korea. He was an avid reader, loved history, and enjoyed traveling, especially to Ireland and Paris. Above all else, he was always there for his children and grandchildren. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Schaumburg. For information, call 847-891-2900 or visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -