|
|
SCHAUMBURG - Donald C. "Don" Carroll, 86, a resident of Schaumburg since 1970, formerly of Forest Park and Chicago, was born January 16, 1934 in Chicago to Ralph and Edith (nee Faye) and passed away peacefully March 18, 2020 at his home in Schaumburg with his loving family by his side after a battle with mesothelioma. He leaves behind his loving wife of 53 years, Lorraine (nee Eastman); adoring daughter, Lisa and beloved sons, Dan (Ronnie) and Chris (Jennifer); cherished grandchildren, Brian, Brittney, Alex, Sierra and Erin; caring brother, Bill (Fran); dear sister-in-law, Ruth; and several fond nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ralph and Norm. Don was a retired industrial and commercial real estate appraiser. He proudly served in the US Army in Korea. He was an avid reader, loved history, and enjoyed traveling, especially to Ireland and Paris. Above all else, he was always there for his children and grandchildren. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Schaumburg. For information, call 847-891-2900 or visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 22, 2020