Donald C. Eggert, age 89, passed away on May 9, 2019. He had been a Libertyville resident since 1956. Don was born on August 21, 1929 in Oak Park, Ill. to Frank and Elsie Eggert. He graduated from Oak Park-River Forest High School in 1947. He attended Northern Illinois State Teachers College for two years before enlisting in the Air Force during the Korean War. His duty with the Air Force was for four years. Once out of the Air Force, Don began a 51 year career in lumber and building material sales. Don married Phyllis Granbois in 1952, celebrating their 66th wedding anniversary in October 2018. In addition to Phyllis, Don is survived by four children; Don Jr. (Kathy), David (Karen), Dale (Mary), and Kathi (Tim) Huenemann. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and one great grandchild. Don was a 63 year member of the First Presbyterian Church of Libertyville. He was an ordained elder and deacon. He served many years on the building and grounds committee and was co-general contractor in the building of the church manse at 316 Jackson St. Don had a lifelong interest in athletics. He spent many years coaching his three sons' athletic teams as they were growing up. He had an 18 year involvement with the Libertyville Boys Club, coaching the Yanks in football, the Cardinals in softball. He served a six year term as LBC commissioner in both sports. He coached Lindskog Lincoln- Mercury in the Libertyville Little League and the Community Club in the Pony League, taking each team to league championships. Once his kids were in high school, Don was a very active Libertyville High School fan for the rest of his life. He was the 35 year announcer for Libertyville Wrestling home meets (1980-2014). Don was a Mason. He was a member of the American Legion Post #329. He had great interest in politics, golf (shooting a hole in one at age 71), and the Chicago White Sox. Visitation will be Saturday, May 11, 10:00-12:00 at the First Presbyterian Church in Libertyville. The funeral service will follow at 12:30. A private burial will follow the funeral services at Lakeside Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 219 W. Maple Ave., Libertyville 60048. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 10, 2019