Donald C. Verlenden, 88, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at his home in Libertyville, Illinois. He was born on December 4, 1931 in Dayton, Ohio, and had been a resident of Libertyville for the past 26 years. Donald was a U.S. Navy veteran. He graduated from Northwestern University and later worked at IBM as a distinguished systems engineer for over 30 years. Donald enjoyed traveling, Jeopardy, cooking shows, and had exquisite taste in art and classic automobiles, including Packards. Surviving is his niece, Susan L. Verlenden. A visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. followed by military honors at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. in Libertyville, Illinois. Interment will be at Acacia Park Cemetery in Norridge, Illinois. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com
