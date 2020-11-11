1/
DONALD C. WRAY
1928 - 2020
BARRINGTON - Donald C. Wray, 92, was born on June 21, 1928 in Chicago to the late George and Isabel (nee Casey) Wray, and passed away on November 7, 2020. Donald was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean War era, where he was awarded a Victory Medal. He was a successful businessman. On June 24, 1950, Donald was united in marriage to Audrey Ipczy; they celebrated 67 beautiful years until her passing in 2017. Don was the proud father of Donna (Chuck) Currie, Greg (Margi) Wray, George (Terri) Wray, Thomas Wray and Aimee (David) Thomas; loving grandfather of Abbie, Gordy, Matt, Elly, Stephanie, Ben (Jacie), Donnie (Courtney), Lisa (Dean), Erin (Sean) and Austin; great-grandfather of Gabrielle, Ben, Helena, Caleb, Emily, Brooks and Lola; brother of Loretta and Paul; uncle to many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Donald was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, George and Rita. Visitation for Donald will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 10 AM until the time of his Mass at 11 AM at Saint Anne Catholic Community, 120 Ela St., Barrington, IL 60010. Interment with military honors at Evergreen Cemetery, Barrington, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to LUNGevity Foundation (for ALK-Positive Lung Cancer Research), P.O. Box 754, Chicago, IL 60690, www.lungevity.org or to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, www.cancer.org. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.
