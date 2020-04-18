|
Donald Charles Montgomery died peacefully in Hot Springs, AR on April 15, 2020 at the age of 71. Don is survived by his wife, Karen Montgomery (nee Klekovich), sister, Pamela Surges (nee Montgomery), brother, James and his wife, Deborah Montgomery (nee Hoger), son, Michael Montgomery and his fiance, Shaun Hutchinson, son, Daniel and his wife, Jane Montgomery (nee Welkner), and grandchildren, Micah and Molly Montgomery. Don was born on August 19, 1948 in Chicago, IL to Donald and Eloise Montgomery. He graduated from Walther Lutheran High School in 1966. Don married his loving wife, Karen in 1971. Before retirement and moving to Hot Springs Village, AR, Don and Karen previously lived in Brookfield, IL and Batavia, IL. No memorial services are scheduled at this time, however a service will be planned for later this year and is expected to be held in Batavia, IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 18, 2020