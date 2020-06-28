DONALD CONOVER
His passing yesterday was totally unexpected. I am still in shock! Unfortunately, his body just couldn't take it anymore and it started to give out. I am so grateful that God allowed me to be with Don when he took his last breath. Holding him and saying goodbye was heart wrenching. A feeling I will never forget. I am beyond devastated and hate thinking about facing my life without him. He was my EVERYTHING. He was my best friend, my soulmate, my protector and now he's my guardian angel. I have the biggest hole in my heart and I can't tell you how much I miss him already. Rest In Peace my loving husband. You'll be with me in my heart and soul, every second of every day. I love you more than words could ever express. God took you away from me way too soon. "I'll be looking at the moon but I'll be seeing you." Donald is survived by his spouse of 15 years, Denise (nee Tomasello); children, Christine (Brian) Seiler and Donald (Rebecca) Conover, Jr.; grandchildren, Andrew Cantor, Matthew Cantor, Luke Conover and Benjamin Conover; siblings, Gary (Robin) Conover and Bill Conover; sisters-in-law, Diane Tomasello, and Debra Tomasello; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, June 30th 4:00-9:00pm at Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 N. Arlington Heights, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Mass Wednesday, July 1st 10:00am at St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment private. A luncheon afterward at The Grove Country Club, 3217 Route 53, Long Grove, IL 60047. For information, 847-253-0168.



Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
JUL
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 27, 2020
Don was a close friend for more than 35 years and when he told me of his diagnosis last November I was shocked and saddened. I'll always fondly remember Vegas, restaurants, Denise's shows and all the other times over the years. Our weekly get togethers will be missed. Rest in peace.
David Sheer
Friend
