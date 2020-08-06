BARTLETT - Donald Dillon, 62, formerly of Streamwood and Ansonia, Ct.; Dad of Thomas, Nick (Alison), Ryan (Stephanie) and Kyle; brother of Karen (Geri), Patricia (James) Schlak, David (Debbie), Michael (Sheila) and Robert (Judy); grandpa of Kennedy; son of the late Thomas and Marcy; uncle of many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews and the ex husband of the mother of his boys, Tammy. A celebration of Don's life will be held on Friday, August 7th, 6:00 pm until time of prayers 7:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.) Bartlett. Cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers donations to the American Lung Association
or the Animal House Shelter in Huntley would be appreciated. www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
or 630-289-7575.