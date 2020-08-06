1/
DONALD DILLON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARTLETT - Donald Dillon, 62, formerly of Streamwood and Ansonia, Ct.; Dad of Thomas, Nick (Alison), Ryan (Stephanie) and Kyle; brother of Karen (Geri), Patricia (James) Schlak, David (Debbie), Michael (Sheila) and Robert (Judy); grandpa of Kennedy; son of the late Thomas and Marcy; uncle of many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews and the ex husband of the mother of his boys, Tammy. A celebration of Don's life will be held on Friday, August 7th, 6:00 pm until time of prayers 7:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.) Bartlett. Cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers donations to the American Lung Association or the Animal House Shelter in Huntley would be appreciated. www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-289-7575.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved