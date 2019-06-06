|
|
Donald E. Damm, age 93, Navy Veteran of WWII, formerly of Lombard and Plainfield, currently of Glen Ellyn, beloved husband of the late Rosemary E., nee Schoder; loving father of William (Laura), James (Moira), Mark and Joseph (Meghan) Damm and Lorraine (Robert) Warder; proud grandfather of Elizabeth (Keith) Creasy, David and Timothy Damm, Courtney (Brad) Bergemann, Kevin (Allison) and Brendan (Brittany) Damm, Maurene (Ryan) Svoboda, Wyatt, Emma and Aaron Damm, Connor, Rhiannon and Ainsley Damm and Melissa and Evan Warder; cherished great-grandfather of Alexander and Adam Bergemann; dear brother of the late Jack and Ray Damm. Visitation Friday, June 7, 2019, 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral 9:00 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Private Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365. For funeral information, please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 6, 2019