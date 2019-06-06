Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
134 Arthur Street
Elmhurst, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD DAMM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD E. DAMM

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DONALD E. DAMM Obituary
Donald E. Damm, age 93, Navy Veteran of WWII, formerly of Lombard and Plainfield, currently of Glen Ellyn, beloved husband of the late Rosemary E., nee Schoder; loving father of William (Laura), James (Moira), Mark and Joseph (Meghan) Damm and Lorraine (Robert) Warder; proud grandfather of Elizabeth (Keith) Creasy, David and Timothy Damm, Courtney (Brad) Bergemann, Kevin (Allison) and Brendan (Brittany) Damm, Maurene (Ryan) Svoboda, Wyatt, Emma and Aaron Damm, Connor, Rhiannon and Ainsley Damm and Melissa and Evan Warder; cherished great-grandfather of Alexander and Adam Bergemann; dear brother of the late Jack and Ray Damm. Visitation Friday, June 7, 2019, 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral 9:00 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Private Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365. For funeral information, please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gibbons Funeral Home
Download Now