More Obituaries for DONALD GILSO
DONALD E. GILSO

DONALD E. GILSO

DONALD E. GILSO Obituary
At 77 years young, Donald E. Gilso decided it was time to have a perfect Manhattan with the Big Guy in the Sky. If you knew him - you loved him. He lived life to the fullest and will be dearly missed. He leaves behind his loving sister, Karen Nicklas; nieces and nephews, Vince and Jennifer Nino, Rick and Tammy Nicklas, Jim and Georgia Nicklas; grandnieces and a grandnephew, Seneca, Zoe, and Phoenix; a caring ex-wife, Sharon Pinnau ... and a whole lot of friends that he considered family. Always dressed to the nines and the life of the party - what better way to honor him then by Celebrating his Life* Forget the flowers, bring yourself to Sweet Baby Ray's this Sunday and have a drink on Gilly! Sunday, September 15th, 1-5pm, Sweet Baby Ray's Barbecue, 800 E. Higgins Rd., Elk Grove Village, IL 60007.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
