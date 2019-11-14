|
Donald E. Hahn, of Lincolnshire, formerly of Arlington Heights, was born on August 12, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to Herman and Martha (nee Kravledis) Hahn. He died Monday, November 11, 2019 at Sedgebrook Health Center, Lincolnshire, Ill. Mr. Hahn was owner of a newspaper distributorship, retiring from St. Viator High school where he was in the maintenance department for over 20 years. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Don was a member of the Rolling Meadows Fishing Club and Walleyes Unlimited USA. He enjoyed bowling and playing golf. Donald is survived by his son, Keith A. (Jane) Hahn; his five grandchildren and his four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen (nee Kurtz): his children, Kenneth J. Hahn, and Kathy Wijas; his two grandsons, his parents and his brother. Visitation from 9:00 am until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 am, Saturday, at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Peter Lutheran Church, or to Village Church of Lincolnshire appreciated. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 14, 2019