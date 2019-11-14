Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD HAHN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD E. HAHN


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONALD E. HAHN Obituary
Donald E. Hahn, of Lincolnshire, formerly of Arlington Heights, was born on August 12, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to Herman and Martha (nee Kravledis) Hahn. He died Monday, November 11, 2019 at Sedgebrook Health Center, Lincolnshire, Ill. Mr. Hahn was owner of a newspaper distributorship, retiring from St. Viator High school where he was in the maintenance department for over 20 years. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Don was a member of the Rolling Meadows Fishing Club and Walleyes Unlimited USA. He enjoyed bowling and playing golf. Donald is survived by his son, Keith A. (Jane) Hahn; his five grandchildren and his four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen (nee Kurtz): his children, Kenneth J. Hahn, and Kathy Wijas; his two grandsons, his parents and his brother. Visitation from 9:00 am until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 am, Saturday, at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Peter Lutheran Church, or to Village Church of Lincolnshire appreciated. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -