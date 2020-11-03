Donald E. Sipchen, of Mesa and formerly of Chicago and Buffalo Grove passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020 at the age of 89. Don is reunited with his loving wife of 56 years, Lori, just 20 months after her passing. Don had a simple mission in his life that he executed flawlessly. Make sure that everyone feels better after being with him than before they saw him. His quick wit, warm smile and bear hug made sure of that. Even as we miss him today, we chuckle at his humor and are warmed by the memories of his embrace. Don was always up for a good game of Cribbage and wasn't afraid to skunk anyone. While in Buffalo Grove, Don was an active member of the Buffalo Grove Jaycees. "Vampire Don" was a staple at the Jaycee Haunted House. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, it was a sure bet that Don was selling trees at the Jaycee lot. He was very proud that the money raised helped to send hundreds of Buffalo Grove youth to college. He also loved volunteering for the Special Olympics where he would greet all of the participants at the finish line with an enormous hug. While Don spent most of his career at Rauland-Zenith, he was most fond of his earlier pursuits: the rail and the sea. Don loved his career on the Chicago and Northwestern line, but was proudest of the time he served in the US Navy. He was never prouder than when his son, Bill, followed his footsteps into the Navy. Don is preceded in death by his wife, Lori Zarlinga Sipchen; his daughter, Katie Murphy; his brother, Jack; and his parents, Ralph and Leona. He is survived by his loving children, Jim (Erika) Sipchen of Tucson, Ginny (Jeff) Dowd of DePere, WI, Beth (Tony) Rabiola of Mesa, and Bill (Adrienne) Sipchen of San Diego. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Trevor Dowd, Megan Dowd, Kelsey Hunt, Taylor Sipchen and Scott Sipchen. In his later years, Don fought dementia. As much as it tried, dementia never stole the core of Don from us. His mission remained and he never failed to put a smile on all of our faces. The family would like to thank both the staff of the Memory Care Unit at The Legacy Retirement Residence of Mesa and the nurses and doctors at Hospice at Home for their loving care of both Don and Lori. Their dedication in preserving dignity and quality of life are truly appreciated. Per his longtime wishes, Don will be scattered at sea in a ceremony courtesy the US Navy.







