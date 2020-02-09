|
Donald Edward Bohlin peacefully passed into his New Life with our Lord at Highland Oaks on January 29, 2020. He was born March 8, 1927 to Walter and Hildur (Johnson) Bohlin in Elgin, IL. He graduated from Elgin High School in 1945. In June of 1945, he was drafted into the Army and was discharged in November of 1946. After serving in the Army, he was employed by the U.S. Department of Interior. He moved back to Elgin and was employed by the Illinois DOT retiring at age 60. Don enjoyed riding the train into Chicago, taking pictures of construction sites and attending concerts in the city. He frequented local sporting events and enjoyed playing cards. Don also spent time with family at holiday gatherings, celebrations and spontaneous visits. Don is survived by his brother Keith (Carol Miller) and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Elaine (Henry(Sonny)) Siems, brother Wallace (Lillian Schock). The family is grateful for the love and care Don received at Highland Oaks and the JourneyCare Foundation Hospice. A family gathering to celebrate Don's life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Don's name may be given to Highland Oaks, 2750 W. Highland Ave., Elgin, IL 60124 or Journey Care Foundation Grateful Family and Friends, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 9, 2020