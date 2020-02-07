|
Donald Edward Muehlfelt, 80, of Franklin, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Born in Aurora, IL., he was the son of the late Alfred Adam and Bertha Josephine Barnick Muehlfelt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Marilyn Mork, Joanne Gruber, Barbara Peterson, and Mary Ann Matthews. Don was an Army veteran, who served during the Cuban Crisis. He was very active at Resurrection Lutheran Church, where he had previously served as an usher and the assistant to the pastor. Don loved Nascar, model cars and was an associate member of the FOP. He worked in customer service at Ingles for 10 years. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Renate G. Muehlfelt; stepchildren, Mary Ann Boyd Wegner of Franklin, Dr. Daniel C. Boyd (Synthia) of Martinez, Ga., and William J. Boyd (Cathy) of Cortlandt Manor, NY. Also surviving are ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be 11am Saturday, February 15th at Resurrection Lutheran Church. Pastor Patrick O'Neil and Pastor John Brunner will officiate. The family will have a gathering of family and friends following the service in the fellowship hall. Memorial Donations can be made to Resurrection Lutheran Church, 38 Wayah Street, Franklin, NC 28734. Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com. Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 7, 2020