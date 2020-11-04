Donald Edward Thoma, age 96, of Woodstock, Illinois, passed away on October 26, 2020 at home with his family. He was born on November 4, 1923 to Joseph and Margaret in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Don enlisted in the U.S. Army during World War II. He served in the 101st Airborne Division and was a P.O.W. He received his B.S. in Engineering from the University of Wisconsin - Madison. He moved to Oak Park, IL where he met and married Maryrose Gombotz. Their family grew to six children that they raised in the suburb of Mount Prospect. Don retired from a 35-year career at GTE at the age of 65. He was very loved by his entire family and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his daughters, Margaret Rose (Keith) Sobie of Woodstock, IL, Julie (Brad) Bellmore of Woodstock, IL; sons, Donald (Beth) of Algonquin, IL, David (Sylvia) of Hebron, IL, Greg (Lissa) of Newbury Park, CA, Paul (John) of Manitou Springs, CO. He was Papa to his 19 grandchildren, Tara, Valerie, Zach, Alisha, Jenessa, Amelia, Savannah, Olivia, Haileyrose, Samuel, Joey, Michaella, Felicia, Tanya, Ryne, MacKenzie, Cody, Chris and Chloe; one great-grandchild, Iris (and one on the way). He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Margaret; his wife, Maryrose; brothers, Richard, Robert and Thomas; sister, Elizabeth Harris. Services will be on Friday, November 6, 2pm at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 312 Lincoln Ave., Woodstock, IL. Mass will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/St-Mary-Catholic-Church-Woodstock-Illinois
. It will also be available for viewing afterwards on Facebook and YouTube.com
. Because of the Covid crisis there will not be a gathering following the mass. A Memorial Service and Interment will be at a later date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities at catholiccharities.net
. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schneider Leucht Merwin & Cooney in Woodstock, IL. Please visit their website at SLMCFH.com
, where friends and loved ones are encouraged to share memories of Don.