MOUNT PROSPECT - Donald Emmett Keane, 91, died Jan. 30, 2019, in his own bed, in the house he lived in for 58 years. He leaves his wife of 65 years, Carol (Karr); his two sons - Mark, and his wife Linda, and four grandchildren John, Ariel, Briana and James - Paul, and his wife Patty, and five grandchildren, Alexandra, Grace, Michael, Camille, and Ingrid, and many friends. Don now joins his first-born son Michael, who we lost in military service years earlier. Born and raised in Chicago, the son of Leo and Cecelia, and brother to Richard, Marion, and Patricia, Don lived his entire life in the Chicago area. After graduating from Parker High School in 1945, Don enlisted in the Army and spent two years in post war Japan. Upon his return, he enrolled in Beloit College in WI and met his future wife, Carol Karr, a Tri Delt and the sweetheart of Sigma Chi. They were married in 1953. Don started teaching in schools in Winona and Rhinelander and soon would find a permanent position teaching (World History) /coaching career (Basketball and Golf), at Maine East High School in Park Ridge, IL. He not only took pride in his teaching, but truly relished the friends he made during his time in secondary education. Over 30 years, he worked with thousands of students in the classroom, and on the basketball court or golf course as a coach. Don had a passion for family; his own family in the suburb, his mother and siblings in Chicago, and friends who were treated like family. He lived his life serving others. If love is the bridge that connects us here on earth with those in heaven, then Don was an architect of that bridge. A funeral/memorial service will be held Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at 10am at St. Raymond Catholic Church in Mount Prospect. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary