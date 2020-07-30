Donald F. Arnold, age 96, of Hanover Park, formerly of Des Plaines, Illinois for 60 years, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020. Don was a WWII Army Veteran having landed on D-Day and was in Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe. He was the beloved husband of 67 years to the late Charlotte, nee Brud. Loving father of Dan (Karen) Arnold, Connie (Jim) Lavaty, the late Ron (Karen) Arnold, and his former daughter-in-law Linda Arnold. Proud grandfather of eight, great-grandfather of eight, he was predeceased by one great-grandchild. Dear brother of Diane (Jim) Pawela and the late June (Tom) Popke. Private family service will take place followed by interment with military honors at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Don's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
