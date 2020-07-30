1/1
DONALD F. ARNOLD
1924 - 2020
Donald F. Arnold, age 96, of Hanover Park, formerly of Des Plaines, Illinois for 60 years, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020. Don was a WWII Army Veteran having landed on D-Day and was in Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe. He was the beloved husband of 67 years to the late Charlotte, nee Brud. Loving father of Dan (Karen) Arnold, Connie (Jim) Lavaty, the late Ron (Karen) Arnold, and his former daughter-in-law Linda Arnold. Proud grandfather of eight, great-grandfather of eight, he was predeceased by one great-grandchild. Dear brother of Diane (Jim) Pawela and the late June (Tom) Popke. Private family service will take place followed by interment with military honors at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Don's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or Disabled American Veterans http://www.dav.org. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For information ,please call the funeral home at 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
July 29, 2020
Michele Neurath
Coworker
July 30, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of G.L. Hills Funeral Home
July 28, 2020
So sorry to hear this...Uncle Don was always smiling! He lived a long, full life. Both Aunt Lottie and Uncle Don left great family memories in my life. My Sympathies to all of you❤
Kathy Valentine (Herrmann)
Family
July 28, 2020
Best Dad/ Friend any Son could ever have.
Dan Arnold
Son
