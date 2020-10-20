ELGIN - Donald F. Gilles, 91, of Elgin passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 in his home. He was born April 12, 1929 in Elgin the son of John and Eva Gilles (Kramer). He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a bricklayer for 35 years, joined in that profession by his sons, Andrew and Thomas. He was employed by Hulke Masonry Inc. during that time before retiring. He was a lifelong Cubs and Bears fan, and was an avid golfer for many years, playing in good weather and in bad, often when most people would have left the course. After retirement he spent 20 years touring the country in a motor home full-time with his beloved wife. They spent most winters in Kissimmee, Florida, visiting Disney World frequently. The rest of the family joined them there as often as possible. He finally retired to Leesburg, Florida once the wanderlust was gone. Surviving are his wife, Marcie Gilles (Meyer), whom he married on April 24, 1954; 3 sons, Paul Gilles, Andy (Ruth) Gilles and Thomas Gilles; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Mary Gilles. He was preceded in death by 2 sons, Mark and Timothy Gilles; 4 brothers and 2 sisters. Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday October 21, 2020 at St. Laurence Catholic Church, Elgin. A private Inurnment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Elgin. Donations to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
or St. Laurence Catholic Church, Elgin instead of flowers would be appreciated, (http://donate.lls.org/lls/donate
). Laird Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. For infromation call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
.