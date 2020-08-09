Donald F. Morton, passed away peacefully, at home, with family by his side on June 11, 2020. Don was born October 4, 1921 in Polk County, WI. The son of Soren and Adolfine (Borgesen) Morton, who emigrated from Denmark, he grew up in Luck, WI. Donald was the youngest of a family of 5 boys. His brothers Osvald , Ethlar, Richard and Stanford, have all preceded him in passing. Leaving Wisconsin after finishing high school, he lived with brother Ethlar's family in Chicago, IL. And, since his 6' 7.5" frame, with size 15 shoes was something the Army had no uniform for, Don worked at jobs that supported the war effort and later got into the building business and became a general contractor. During that time, he became involved with Arlington Federal Savings and Loan in Arlington Heights and was invited to join them, as Assistant Secretary and member of the Board of Directors in 1955. He completed the Graduate Degree at the Institute of Financial Education at Indiana University in 1960. And in 1976 he was elected Board Chairman & President at Arlington Federal a position he held until his retirement in 1988. Don was very active in community activities in Arlington Heights, serving as President of Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce, he also led the United Fund, was a Trustee at NW Community Hospital and much more. In addition he served on many regulatory boards, both state and federal during his tenure in the Savings & Loan business. Don led a prosperous and happy life and he became a leader in almost every group or activity in which he participated. He and wife Pat have lived in both AZ and CA since their retirement in 1988. In addition to his brothers, mentioned above, he is preceded in passing by son, Gary in 2007, Gary's wife, Gloria in 2011, and son-in-law, Greg Miller in 2007. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patricia (Thurman) Morton, by daughter, Marcia (Morton) Miller, 2 granddaughters, 3 grandsons and 11 great-grandchildren, plus numerous nieces, and nephews. Services will be planned for later in the Fall due to the CoronaVirus.







