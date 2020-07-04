ROLLING MEADOWS - Donald Francis McDade, 87, passed away January 20, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Joyce, two children, Mark McDade (Cheryl) of Castle Pines, CO, and Denise Leider (Dan) of Elgin, IL; five siblings, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughter, Kelley Gilday (Dan); as well as four siblings. He was born November 29, 1932 in Chicago. He served our country during the Korean conflict, and was a proud Chicago firefighter at the Wrigleyville firehouse, Engine 78. He retired in 1992 from the City of Rolling Meadows, where he was the Chief Building Inspector. A graveside service will be held at 11am Monday, July 6, 2020 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery, 1185 W. Algonquin Rd, Palatine.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store