|
|
BARRINGTON - Donald Francis Schoen, 87, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019, at home, surrounded by family. He was born in Chicago, August 26, 1932. Don graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 1954 from Marquette University. He was a member of the Pi Tau Sigma Honorary Mechanical Engineering Society. After graduation, he served in the US Army during the Korean War. Don held a Professional Engineer License in Illinois. For over 30 years, he was a proud and respected employee of the Quaker Oats Company. As Quaker's Director of Engineering, Don patented two new food processing technologies and served as a judge in the Food Processing Magazine awards program. Active in the community, he founded and served as president of the Elk Grove Village Park District and as a commissioner of DAMP, an organization to bring Lake Michigan water to the suburbs of Des Plaines, Arlington Heights, Mt. Prospect and Palatine. Since 1981, Don was a faithful member of St. Anne Catholic Church. He enjoyed a long life of sports and outdoor activities. He was an avid golfer. Don is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Therese Marie (nee Clark); and children, Kathleen (Kent) Kraft, of Springfield, IL, Donald (Susan) Schoen of Broomfield, CO, Monica (Lawrence) Ziemba of Houston, TX, Diane Petrovich of Arlington Heights, IL; and Thomas (Karen) Schoen of Wheaton, IL; grandchildren, Daniel (Emily), Claire (Corey), Annamarie, James, Anne, Katherine, Madeline, Sarah, Donald, Michael, Stephen, Matthew, David, Katie, and Emma; brother, Alan Schoen; sister, Kathryn Michas; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Cecilia Schoen; brother, Jack Schoen and sister, Ruth Caboor. Visitation will be Monday, September 16, from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 149 W. Main Street (Lake-Cook Rd), Barrington, IL 60010. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, at 10 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, 120 Ela St. (corner of Franklin & Ela St), Barrington, IL. Burial will be in St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine, IL. Memorial donations may be made to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL, 60607. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019