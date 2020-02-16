|
BLOOMINGDALE - Donald G. "Don" Albert, 77, died February 14, 2020. Don was the beloved husband of Mary (nee Duffy) for 54 years; cherished son of the late George and Anna (nee Steinmacher); loving brother of the late James (Marilyn) Albert; dear brother in law of Colette Stoll, Maggie Sotola and Al (Betty) Duffy; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Don was an avid fisherman. In lieu of flowers, donations to of Illinois at www.nkfi.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Countryside Funeral Home. For info, 630-529-5751.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 16, 2020