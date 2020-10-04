Donald G. Sullivan, 84 years, died Sept. 21st, 2020 as he made his last putt at Palatine Hills Golf Course. He was born in Cripple Creek, CO, Sept. 7th, 1936. He attended Grand Junction High school, the University of Colorado, Boulder, and graduated from Denver University. He was a member of the ski jumping team and the Sigma Nu fraternity at CU. While dancing the jitterbug, in a full leg cast, he met Barbara, who became his wife of 60 years. After a honeymoon in New Orleans, Don began his career at Swift and Company in 1960. 10 years later, he began his own company, Science Associates, Inc. His business supplied pharmaceutical companies with animal byproducts that expanded to Denmark, Italy, and Germany. Don's first love was his family and gathering them on vacations. His other interests included playing golf at BHCC and organizing his team for the North Shore golf league. Don always loved making people laugh and telling jokes. He enjoyed his hot fudge sundaes. Don is survived by his wife; and 3 children, Don C. (Claire), Kari (Troy) McLennan, and Rob; 4 grandchildren, Jonathan and David Sullivan, Jodie and Curtis McLennan; and his sister, Carol (Leon) Shell. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Mabel Sullivan. The family had a small private gathering on Sept. 26th. If one desires to honor Don Sullivan, then brighten someone's day, and tell a joke.







