ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Donald H. Helfers, 84, otherwise known as "the guy with the blue hat," passed away peacefully at his daughter's home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He was born in Arlington Heights, IL from parents Herbert and Evelyn Helfers in 1935. Don graduated from Arlington Heights High School taking fifth in State in gymnastics during his Senior year. He also participated in baseball, The Radio Club, and The Aeronautics Club. Don spent 16 years working at Bell & Howell as their Payroll Supervisor. After retiring, he purchased Busse Hardware in Mt. Prospect, IL and ran the iconic store until its close 16 years later. After the store closed he continued to do small engine and home repairs. Don was a jack-of-all-trades, master of all! He was everyone's go-to guy. He spent his retirement years enjoying his hobbies of fishing, wood working, cooking, as well as, building and flying model planes. He especially enjoyed spending time with his pup, daughters, grandchildren and friends. He has two surviving daughters, Jill (Tim) Camp and Debra Pasiewicz and four grandchildren, Nicholas, Joseph, Madeline, and Lucas. Don is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, and his daughter, Gayle Bernstein. Per Don's wishes there will be no funeral service. His daughters appreciate everyone's condolences and prayers. "This is not goodbye. This is until we meet again! Love you always."
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 7, 2020