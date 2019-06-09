Daily Herald Obituaries
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
DONALD KRETSCHMER
DONALD H. KRETSCHMER


1939 - 2019
DONALD H. KRETSCHMER Obituary
DES PLAINES - Donald H. Kretschmer, age 79, passed away June 6, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Loretta M. Kretschmer. Loving father of Lee Breitzman and Jim (Rose) Breitzman. Fond brother of William Kretschmer and Susan (the late Terry) Henter. Proud grandfather of Lee Jr., Nick, Natalie, and Rachel Breitzman; and Jason Gailey. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Calumet, MI. Services are private. For information, 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com. Cremation care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Des Plaines, IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 9, 2019
