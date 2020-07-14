ITASCA - Donald Henry Oberg, Sr., age 89, passed away on July 9, 2020 in his home surrounded by his wife and 3 daughters. Don was born November, 1930 in Chicago IL, to parents, Catherine Knights and Henry Olberg. He was a member of the Itasca Athletic Association (later the Itasca Park District) and loved coaching youth baseball. He was a lifelong Cardinals fan, even though he lived within one bus stop of Wrigley Field. Donald is survived by his wife, Marilyn (nee Ekedahl); daughters, Deborah (Ronald) Oberg, Penni (George) McCumber; Linda (Will Aslan) Oberg; grandchildren, Robert (Christie) and Steven (Kassie) Patrick; Jonelle and Paul (Martha Jimenez) Nowak; Vincent Rizzo; great-granddaughters, Elise, Aria, and Emma Patrick; niece, Diana (Paul) Burton; and brother, Dennis. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard; and his son, Donald Oberg, Jr. There will be a private service on Saturday, July 18 at 1pm in Itasca, IL. To attend the service via Zoom, please email: Pastor@FPITASCA.org. In lieu of flowers, memorials to First Presbyterian Church of Itasca appreciated.







