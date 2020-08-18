ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Donald J. Hecht was born on January 5, 1939 in Chicago to Harold and Luella (nee Fitzgerald) Hecht. He died Monday, August 17, 2020 in Arlington Heights. Mr. Hecht worked as a Credit Manager for Quaker Oats in Chicago for 35 years. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Arlington Heights for 50 years. He was a member of Knights of Columbus Council #4483 in Arlington Heights. Donald was an avid Chicago Bears Fan, History "Buff", loved vintage cars, liked to drive and treat his family to Dairy Queen. He loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and was loved by all. Donald is survived by his spouse of 53 years, Donna (nee Zuehlke); children, Chris (Kelly) Hecht and Karen (Nick) Asta; grandchildren, Tyler Hecht, Lucas Asta, Abby Hecht and Halen Hecht. He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Joy. Funeral Mass 10:00 am, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church (also with capacity limits and PPE, and social distancing) , 831 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to PAWS Chicago at https://www.pawschicago.org/
or Resources for Community Living at https://www.rescoliv.org/make-a-donation/
. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
or 847-253-0168.