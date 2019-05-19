|
WAUCONDA - Donald J. Jenerick, age 89, was a resident of Wauconda, IL. Donald was the beloved husband of the late Lois Claire; loving father of Donna (Michael) Weinstein, David (Patty) and Linda (Steve) Lippert; cherished grandpa of 8; proud great-grandpa of 7. Donald was born April 3, 1930 in Chicago and passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at home. Donald proudly served in the United States Naval Reserves during the Korean War and was a member of the EAA-Experimental Aircraft Association. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 9:00 am to time of funeral service at 11:00 am at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084. Interment will follow at Mt. Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the at . Funeral information, 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 19, 2019