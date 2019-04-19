Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Ascension Cemetery
DONALD J. RUSSEAU


Donald J. Russeau, 87, passed away on Wed. April 17, 2019 at JourneyCare Hospice in Glenview. He was born Aug. 16, 1931 in Monroe, Michigan and was a music major and graduate of Western Michigan University. He was the music and band director at Lawton HS in Michigan and came to IL in 1965. He was the assistant principal at Glenbrook North HS and following retirement would spend time investing and rehabbing homes. He was a former resident of Vernon Hills, Libertyville and Round Lake Beach. Surviving are 4 children, Rodney (Kim) Russeau, Shari Russeau, Brian (Heather) Russeau and Kevin (Heidi) Russeau; 7 Grandchildren, Andrew, Alex, Liz, Katie, Teal, Kenzie and Merena; 2 brothers, Raymond (Francie) Russeau and Gary (Pat) Russeau. He was preceded in death by his wife Audrey Russeau in 2014. Visitation will be from 10 am until time of services at Noon on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to JourneyCare Hospice, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 19, 2019
