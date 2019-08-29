|
DES PLAINES - Donald J. Salak, 91, was born on June 27, 1928 to the late Frank and late Anna Salak and passed away August 26, 2019. Donald was the dear uncle of Robert and Craig Salak; caring friend of Stanley Sader; fond cousin and friend to many. Visitation Saturday, from 9:30am until time of mass 10:30am at St. Zachary Catholic Church, 567 W. Algonquin Rd., Des Plaines, IL. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. For info contact Oehler Funeral Home, 847-824-5155 or oehlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 29, 2019